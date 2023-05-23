One person died and four others were seriously injured when a vehicle crashed on I-45 in La Marque and fell from an overpass.

The crash occurred in the southbound mainlanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near FM 1765 around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police confirmed that one person died and four others, including an infant, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The La Marque Police Department investigates a fatal crash.

Police say some of the people injured had been thrown from the vehicle before the vehicle crashed over the bridge railing and landed below.

SUGGESTED: Vandals hit La Marque Little League baseball field

Authorities are investigating what led up the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation but reopened around 5 a.m.