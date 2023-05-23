Expand / Collapse search

La Marque crash: Vehicle falls from I-45 Gulf Freeway bridge; 1 dead, 4 injured

La Marque
One person died and four people, including at least one child, were seriously injured when a vehicle crashed on I-45 in La Marque and fell from the overpass, police say.

LA MARQUE, Texas - One person died and four others were seriously injured when a vehicle crashed on I-45 in La Marque and fell from an overpass.

The crash occurred in the southbound mainlanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near FM 1765 around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police confirmed that one person died and four others, including an infant, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say some of the people injured had been thrown from the vehicle before the vehicle crashed over the bridge railing and landed below.

Authorities are investigating what led up the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation but reopened around 5 a.m.