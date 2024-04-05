Klein ISD confirms that a school bus was involved in a crash on Friday morning.

According to the district, only one student was on the bus at the time. That student was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Houston Transtar

The crash occurred on the frontage road of the SH-99 Lanier Parkway near Hildebrant Road around 7:13 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.