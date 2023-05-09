Katy Freeway traffic: 18-wheeler rollover causing traffic nightmare

article

A crash involving an 18-wheeler is creating a huge traffic nightmare for rush hour drivers on Katy Freeway.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Katy Freeway westbound just before 99 (Grand Parkway).

Crews on the scene are working to get the 18-wheeler back onto its wheels.

All traffic is being diverted to the inside shoulder.

Officials are asking drivers to be patient and stay off your phones.