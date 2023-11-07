'

A Mediterranean and Israeli restaurant was found vandalized in the Houston area on Tuesday.

Houston police were notified of a delayed burglary of Pizza TLV located at 9804 Hillcroft Street around 8:05 a.m. According to the co-owner of Pizza TLV, someone broke into the restaurant around 3 a.m. The true owner is Israeli and lives out of state.

The co-owner said they had received threats on the restaurant before this break-in because of them flying the Israeli flag, but they have now taken it down.

Investigators learned the business was secured and located around 8 p.m. on Monday. When the co-owner arrived, they saw the front window smashed in.

The co-owner and day-to-day manager, Pam Baylis, says the suspect drilled through the roof made of layers of concrete, metal, and aluminum to get inside then vandalized the business by breaking and shattering everything. They even stole prayer books.

"They came in through the roof, they came prepared, they cut through asphalt, concrete, and aluminum roof," said Baylis. "The Israeli community is frightened. It's not only a violent act but it's a psychological warfare against the Israeli community."

HPD says the burglar took the cash register, but the co-owner says they left the money scattered across the ground.

Baylis tells FOX 26 they are considering this a hate crime, however, police are not at this time. "We've had threats on the restaurant," Baylis says. "It was my idea to fly the Israeli flag over the restaurant."

Authorities say the suspect was dressed in all black, with their face covered, and appeared to have a tattoo.

The burglary is being investigated by HPD's Property and Financial Crimes Division and anyone with information is asked to contact HPS or Houston CrimeStoppers.