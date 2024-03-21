Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are offering a $5,000 reward to help identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Isaac De Los Santos.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, De Los Santos was killed in the 600 block of 11th ½ Street in Houston. During the incident, the De Los Santos was shot by multiple individuals that night and died because of the injuries sustained.

The family of De Los Santos is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.