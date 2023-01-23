'I could tell she was desperate for money,' high-heeled hijacker victim speaks out

A woman law enforcement officials dubbed the "high-heeled hijacker" appeared in court Monday morning as we spoke with one of her alleged victims.

Lisa Coleman, 58, is in jail on a $300,000 bond and undergoing a mental health evaluation after investigators say she went on a crime spree in November and December. In an interview with FOX 26, one victim tells us she was kidnaped from the Galleria Mall.

However, detectives say she robbed a bank and several other Houston businesses while wearing high heels. This comes nearly a few weeks after the Houston Police Department and FBI shared surveillance video of Coleman.

"All of it," Coleman is heard saying to the bank teller.

The near 60-year-old isn’t exactly the image you picture when you think of a robber, particularly in the footage where she’s running away wearing slacks and high heels, which is why the FBI began calling her the high-heeled hijacker.

Katie Otten had to learn the hard way robbers come in all shapes, sizes, ages, and genders. It was a Tuesday in November when Otten was leaving the Galleria Mall.

"I was putting stuff into my vehicle and this woman just kind of appeared out of nowhere behind me," Otten explains. "She was like, ‘I have a gun,’ and 'give me all your money.'"

She says she gave Coleman the $100 in her pocket.

"I told her that’s all I have, and she was like, ‘well empty your purse. You have to have money. You have to have more money,’" Otten added. "I was like I don’t have any money because I don’t carry cash."

However, that wasn’t the end of it for Otten. Coleman then, she said, took her purse and found another $60 but still wasn’t satisfied. She was then kidnapped and forced to try to take $2,000 from four different ATMs.

Otten managed to get away after convincing Coleman she could get more money in person at a grocery store ATM. Once both ladies were inside the story, Otten refused to leave.

"I could tell she was kind of desperate for money," she said.

A tip led to Coleman's arrest, and she was taken into custody on Thursday and appeared in court Monday morning.

Otten is said to be one of Coleman’s first victims, so detectives are looking for additional people to come forward if they were targeted by her. In December, just before Christmas, investigators say Coleman also robbed a bank, a hotel, and a sandwich shop, all on Westheimer, days apart.



"Pretty much anytime you have someone taking money from somebody else one of your motives is going to be greed," says Prosecutor Chandler Raine with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. "So that’s my best guess as to the motive in this case. Ms. Coleman decided something that was somebody else’s, she had a greater right to possess it."

The 58-year-old is charged with three counts of Robbery and Kidnapping and currently held on a $75,000 bond for each charge. She is expected back in court in April.