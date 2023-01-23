Authorities need your help searching for a man accused of trafficking children and allegedly having child porn in an attempt to "promote child pornography."

A manhunt is underway for Joshua Morris, 32, who according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, is wanted on several counts related to crimes against children.

Joshua Morris (Photo courtesy of Harris Co. Sheriff's Office Viper Task)

Among those charges Morris faces include two counts of "sexual performance by child, two counts of trafficking of child prohibited, and possession with intent to promote child pornography."

He has been described as 5'8" and weighing about 165 pounds.

If you have any information on Morris' whereabouts, you're asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.