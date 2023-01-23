'High-heeled hijacker' Houston robbery suspect facing multiple charges

A robbery suspect dubbed the "high-heeled hijacker" has been arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in a series of Houston robberies last year.

Police say Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with kidnapping and three counts of robbery by threat.

She was charged in connection to three robberies from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23.

The first occurred in a parking garage in the 5500 block of Weslayan. Police say the suspect asked a woman for money, and the woman noticed the female suspect had her hand in her pocket, leading her to believe she might have a gun. Police say the suspect forced the woman to drive to several ATMs and withdraw money before the woman was able to escape.

On Dec. 21, the suspect allegedly entered a hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer Road, approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note and demanded money. Police say the cashier gave the suspect money from the cash drawer, and the suspect fled on foot.

Two days later, police say the suspect entered a bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer, approached the teller, displayed a threatening note and demanded money. Authorities say the teller gave the suspect money from the cash drawer, and the suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police say Coleman could possibly be linked to other robberies.

Earlier this month, police released video of the Dec. 23 robbery and asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect. The FBI nicknamed her the "high-heeled hijacker."

Her bond has been set at $75,000 for each charge.