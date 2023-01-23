Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy, motorist taken to hospital after crash

A Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy and another motorist were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning.

Officials say the crash occurred near Kuykendahl and Caldwell.

According to the constable’s office, their deputy was working a scene in the area when his vehicle was struck by another motorist.

The constable deputy and the motorist were both taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.