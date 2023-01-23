Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, constable deputies initially responded to a report of a weapons disturbance in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Drive on Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, officials say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.