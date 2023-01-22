Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands

Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston.

Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car.

Officials say they attempted to place spikes down to stop the vehicle.

Reports later came in around 11:12 p.m. that the chase ended up on Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands. The passenger of the car was said to have gotten out of the vehicle.

One person was said to have been detained, but it is not clear at this time if it was the passenger or the driver.

Police say a K-9 unit is on the scene apparently searching for the other person.

No other information has been provided at this time on what could have led to the chase. HPD, the Department of Public Safety, and Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were all said to have been involved.