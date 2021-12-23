Hundreds line up at SW Houston church for drive up COVID-19 testing site

Getting a COVID-19 test is hard to come by right now as people across the country rush to get tested before gathering with loved ones for the holidays.

In Southwest Houston, we caught up with residents who were lucky enough to find a church offering COVID-19 tests.

A few hundred fortunate folks found COVID-19 testing at Fountain of Praise Church and just in time for Christmas. Before meeting with mom and dad, congregating with cousins, and gathering with grandparents groups of people are parking at Fountain Life Center to be tested for COVID-19.

"I wanted to do it before the holiday because we’re supposed to be having a small gathering, so I just wanted to be sure," says Andrea.

For most people here finding a COVID-19 testing spot was a stroke of luck after searching and not finding anyone with availability. "Yeah my daughter looked online, and it was no one who was available," says Laurnia Taylor.

"I did try to go to the Hiram Clarke Civic Center and get tested there yesterday and that line is crazy," says Nikki Veal.

"We were initially prepared for a little over 100. We’ve had close to 300 people," says George Anderson with Fountain of Praise Church and that was just four hours in. So even more tests were brought in to accommodate the growing crowd. "As this variant has really increased it’s important for people to know their status, so they’re not spreading it to their loved ones," adds Anderson.

"I got an email from my job saying I was exposed, and I was exposed to him (as she points to her 10-year-old son). We got an email saying he tested positive on Monday", says Veal, but her 10-year-old is now feeling better. She hopes his test results will reflect that because they, like so many others, plan to spend Christmas with family. "That’s what we’re hoping, that everybody’s test is negative so that we can, otherwise we’ll be in quarantine," says Veal.

"But I’ve had all three of the shots so (crosses her fingers) trusting God that I’m ok," says Taylor who is a few cars away from the Veal family.

The Fountain of Praise drive-up COVID-19 testing site closed at 4 p.m. The church is expecting to offer another one after we ring in the new year.

