New international travel restrictions now in place as US officials try to curb spread of Omicron variant
U.S. health officials say early reports about Omicron are “encouraging” suggesting the new COVID-19 variant is less dangerous than Delta.
Woman from NW Harris Co. tests positive for Omicron variant
A woman in her 40s from northwest Harris County has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
Israel health officials confirm 7 omicron COVID-19 cases, 27 others suspected
Israel's Health Ministry says it has confirmed seven cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, stoking fears of a pending surge in infections.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
India confirms 1st 2 cases of the omicron variant
The Health Ministry said the cases involved two men in southern Karnataka state, a 66-year-old man who had traveled to India from South Africa and a 46-year-old doctor.