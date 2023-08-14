With a surge COVID-19 in cases in Harris County, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) officials stress the need for up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations.

Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data reveals a worrisome trend. COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Harris County have spiked, surpassing state and national averages.

According to CDC data, the latest week saw a 14.6% increase in hospital admissions, compared to 12.5% nationally and 11% in Texas.

Local experts, including Harris County Public Health Department (HCPH) Local Health Authority Ericka Brown, MD, MBA, FACHE, emphasize that the virus is still a significant threat.

"Although the national emergency response to COVID-19 has officially ended, the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains a threat to our community, and new variants can emerge at any time," said Brown. "We recommend that all people and their loved ones stay updated with their COVID-19 vaccines."

HCPH provides free Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series, including booster shots, for all eligible age groups.

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine appointment with HCPH, visit vacstrac.hctx.net or call (832) 927-8787.