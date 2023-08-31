New COVID variant causing mini wave?

As concerns rise over the BA.2.86 variant, more commonly known as "Pirola," questions about its impact and differences from previous variants have surfaced.

We spoke to Dr. Amesh Adalja from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security to shed light on the situation.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases, concerns have been raised about the possible repercussions of the BA.2.86 variant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"This isn’t the dominant version of the virus out there, but it is something people watch to see if it becomes. Now it’s something to watch to try and understand to see if it’s more transmissible," Adalja explained.

Compared to earlier variants, such as Delta and Alpha, the BA.2.86 variant appears to share similar symptoms, including a runny or stuffy nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat, coughing, and changes to the sense of smell.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Although breakthrough infections might still occur, current treatments, tests, and vaccines should offer substantial protection against the BA.2.86 variant, according to Dr. Adalja.

"We’re pretty certain that the vaccines, including the updated one, will work against what matters, meaning prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death," Adalja said.

As news of a new COVID-19 booster circulates, individuals may wonder whether to wait or get boosted immediately. Adalja recommends eligible individuals wait for the latest vaccine.

SUGGESTED: CDC tracks new version of coronavirus

"I do think it’s worth it to wait. It’s probably only going to be a few more weeks; mid to late September is when the new booster should be out, and I think we want to get the best booster in our high-risk populations," Adalja said.

With mask mandates returning in various states, the situation in Texas highlights the ongoing debate. A new law prohibiting COVID-19-related mandates is set to take effect, making mask-wearing a personal choice.

SUGGESTED: Travelers looking to enjoy one last summer trip over Labor Day weekend should expect lots of company

Dr. Adalja recommends adhering to local guidelines, especially in crowded or high-risk settings, to safeguard private and public health.

"There are multiple things that we have, including vaccines, antivirals, and masks are part of that toolbox that we use, and high-risk people need to think about that when they’re in high-risk situations like an indoor setting," Adalja said.

According to Dr. Adalja, individuals with prior exposure to COVID-19 may still be at risk for reinfection but at a lower rate than those without previous exposure.