Harris County Public Heath to offer COVID booster shots to children 6 months, older

With flu season underway and with what health officials are calling a "triple-demic", Harris County health officials are offering booster shots to children under 1-year-old.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announced starting on Friday, they will administer updated Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to children 6-months-old to 5-years-old. Updated Pfizer booster shots will be offered to children 6-months-old to 4-years-old at all HCPH vaccination sites.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine offers higher protection against the original COVID-19 strains and the Omicron variant.

According to the CDC, they recommend children six months to 5-years-old who previously completed the primary series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a Moderna updated booster vaccine two months after their final primary series dose and children six months to 4-year-old who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer updated booster vaccine as their third primary dose.

With the expanded eligibility, officials say the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is no longer authorized as a third primary series dose in children aged six-months to 4, and will not be offered at HCPH sites moving forward.

HCPH says they encourage everyone to get their updated booster when they meet eligibility criteria. You can also utilize the CDC’s online vaccination tool or reach out to your healthcare provider if you have questions.

HCPH offers free COVID-19 vaccines and updated booster doses. For more information, visit readyharris.org or call 832-927-8787.