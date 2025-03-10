The lingering impact of long COVID five years later

The Brief Millions continue to suffer from long COVID, experiencing symptoms long after the initial infection has cleared. Alex Blanco from New York City shares his ongoing battle with long COVID, while trying to raise awareness about it. Dr. Noah Greenspan offers insights into treatment and management strategies for long COVID patients.



Five years ago this week, the pandemic started shutting down our country, and millions started working from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More than 7 million people around the world have died from it. Even after all this time, some people are still feeling negative effects from the virus they contracted at the beginning of the pandemic.

What we know:

Long COVID remains a persistent issue for many individuals who contracted COVID-19, with symptoms lasting months or even years.

Alex Blanco was diagnosed with COVID in January 2021 and has faced severe health challenges from it, including heart damage and lung scarring.

Despite multiple procedures, he continues to experience debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, vertigo, and brain fog.

What we don't know:

What causes long COVID and why it affects some individuals more severely than others remains unclear.

Researchers are still working to understand the full range of symptoms and the most effective treatments.

By the numbers:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

18 million Americans reported having long COVID in 2022.

8.5% of women and 5.2% of men have been affected.

Adults from 35 to 49 years old are most likely to have had long COVID at 8.9%.

Children and the elderly are less likely to suffer from it, with those over 65 years old at 4.1% and children 1%.

The backstory:

Five years ago, the world began shutting down to curb the spread of COVID-19. While many have recovered, a significant number continue to suffer from long COVID, a condition characterized by persistent symptoms long after the initial infection has cleared.

What they're saying:

"My heart breaks for Alex! Their lives completely change to where even the slightest activity is enough to flare symptoms. The people that I've found that have had the worst outcomes are the people that got sick early on," says Dr. Noah Greenspan. "I hope that getting the word out there reminds people that we may be past the pandemic, but there's still a lot of people you know, with long COVID And you know, I hope we are not forgotten, because we still need a lot of help and support," states Alex Blanco.

Dr. Greenspan says the right therapy can make a big difference in recovery, beginning with very short sessions of exercise. "Compression garments - stockings, leggings, and hose, is something related to autonomic nervous system where blood pressures are off, heart rates are off, so that can help. Electrolyte supplementation has been very helpful, and resting when you need it, balancing activity and exercise, with rest and restorative activities. The last thing we do that we found very helpful is oxygen therapy for patients," explains Dr. Greenspan. He also suggests support groups to help with the mental health aspect of it all.

Why you should care:

Long COVID affects millions, impacting their quality of life and ability to work. Understanding and addressing this condition is crucial for public health and economic recovery.

Big picture view:

Long COVID is a complex condition requiring a multifaceted approach to treatment. It highlights the need for ongoing research and support for those affected. The World Health Organization reports COVID has claimed the lives of more than seven million people around the world.

What's next:

Continued research into long COVID is essential to developing effective treatments. Support groups and awareness campaigns can help those affected find community and resources.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing long COVID, consider joining a support group, consult with specialists, and explore treatment options like oxygen therapy and exercise.

