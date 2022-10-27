HPD warns World Series visitors to secure valuables in case of car break-ins, major traffic delays

Law enforcement officials are warning visitors about potential car break-ins and major traffic delays on the eve of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

During a news conference Thursday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner reminded both Astros and Phillies fans to keep the games fun, but safe.

RELATED: Minute Maid roof open or closed for World Series Game 1?

"We want everybody to have fun, but if you're going to assault somebody and what not, or damage property, you’ll go to jail. That’s not just for Philly fans, that’s for everybody. So, we just want a respectful, fun environment where people can talk a little bit of noise and have fun. And lets see, may the best team win," Finner said.

Patrols and enforcement will be a joint effort from local, state, and federal agencies including the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security.

MORE: World Series Game 1, Game 2 road closures

Road and lane closures will begin at 4pm before every home game, according to HPD. Here's a map of the pre-game and post-game closures.

Additional officers will also be stationed at all major intersections and parking lots near Minute Maid Park to help curb the uptick in car break-ins.

"Thousands of guns are stolen out of vehicles in our city each year. You cannot get into the stadium with your gun. So, it's best if you don’t have a safe, leave the guns at home," Finner said.

MORE: How to win free tickets to World Series 2022: Astros vs Phillies

This year, all rideshare pickup and dropoff's will happen at La Branch and Preston Street on the west side of Minute Maid. With heavy traffic and possible rain concerns Friday, officials are asking guests to arrive early and be patient.

"Tomorrow, the weather will be an issue, so I want everybody to get there early, pack your patience, slow down. Be considerate and respectful of people, pedestrians; make sure you slow down and look out for one another," Finner said.

HPD adds that drones are not allowed within 1.5-mile radius of the ballpark.

RELATED: 'When you said you wanted Houston, you said you wanted losing;' Viral rap music video about Astros ALCS sweep

Anyone who's attending a watch party should have a designated driver in mind before heading out the door, or use a rideshare app. Those trying to get a last minute ticket to the game, should beware of scams.

"It happens every year. Please listen. I know everybody wants to get into the World Series. But don't become the victim of a scam. You lose a couple thousand dollars or more, and you find yourself at the gate, and you can’t get in. Buy a ticket from somebody you know, or a legitimate ticket agency," Finner said.