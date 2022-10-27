Expand / Collapse search

How to win free tickets to World Series 2022: Astros vs Phillies

By
Published 
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: General view during a World Series Workout between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston is preparing to host Game 1 and 2 of the World Series 2022 where the Astros will play the Phillies and golf fans have the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated baseball game.

The Cadence Bank Houston Open will take place on Nov. 10-13 and the event announced for a limited time, when you purchase two or more tickets to the open, you will be entered to win two tickets for Game 2 of the World Series presented by Capital One. This contest is open from Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. until Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Houston Halloween events and things to do this weekend, October 28 to 31

According to the rules, when you successfully purchase tickets to the open before the closing period you will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. All entries must have a valid email address and there is one entry limit per person/household/account. Each potential winner will be notified at the email address provided.

Astros fans excited for World Series in Houston

FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice spoke with some Astros fans who are ready for the World Series.

Transportation to and from the World Series and lodging are not included in the prize.

ASTROS: World Series 2022 watch parties for Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

The Cadence Bank Houston Open also stated employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and members of the same household, whether or not related) of the Astros Golf Foundation and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win a prize.

You can read the full terms of the contest here.