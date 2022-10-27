article

It's a big weekend in Houston packed with events for Halloween, the World Series and more.

Whether you're looking for some family-friendly spooky fun, a scare, or a place to cheer on the Astros, there's something for you.

Here's a look at just some of the things happening this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

World Series Games & Watch Parties

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, and the series begins at Minute Maid Park.

The first two games, Oct. 28 and 29, are in Houston, but tickets are sold out and going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars on resale websites.

If you can’t get a ticket, you can still watch the games with other fans. Click here to check out this list of watch parties happening around the Houston area.

MORE: World Series 2022 watch parties for Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

Homecoming Weekend

Several Houston universities are celebrating Homecoming this week leading up to football games on Saturday. There will be several events drawing in students, alumni and families.

Texas Southern University: Oct. 23 - 29; click here for more

Prairie View A&M: Oct. 23 - 29; click here for more

University of Houston: Oct. 24 - 29; click here for more

Rice University: Oct. 28 - 29; click here for more

Visit a haunted house

Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. It can also mean going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house.

For those who love the scary thrill, we’ve compiled a list of some of the scariest haunted houses to visit across the Houston area.

Click here for a list.

Freaky Deaky Music Festival

This 18+ weekend features three stages with a packed EMD lineup including Steve Aoki, Two Friends, AC Slater, Kaskade, Illenium, Liquid Stranger, and dozens more. There will also be Zero Gravity Arts performers, as well as performances by illusionists, acrobats, contortionists, fire breathers and more. Vendors will be selling food and other festival merch.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, gates open at 2 p.m.

Where: Houston Raceway Park, 2525 FM 565, Baytown, TX, 77523

Cost: Single-day GA starting at $104.95; 2-day GA starting at $179.95

Click here for more information.

Halloween weekend events in Houston

Scream on the Green at Discovery Green

Head to Discovery Green for a Halloween celebration featuring a costume contest with six different categories, music and a screening of Monster House beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will also be roaming characters and a Kona Ice truck.

When: Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

Halloween Sip & Stroll

Stroll, sip and snack at this 21+ event at the Houston Arboretum. You can walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails, and after, enjoy music with light bites and drinks. Your entry ticket includes a charcuterie cup and dessert, a commemorative glass, three drink tickets, a raffle ticket and parking. You can wear your costume!

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Cost: $55 members; $60 non-members

Click here for more information.

Halloween Town at Constellation Field

Enjoy an outdoor movie, trick or treating and other Halloween fun at this event at Constellation Field. This family-friendly event will also have shopping, lawn games, and a costume contest. Plus, catch a screening of Hocus Pocus on the giant videoboard.

When: Sat. Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: Adults: $11 advance, $15 day of event; Kids (4-12): $8 advance, $11 day of event; Kids 3 and under: free; VIP Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of event

Click here for more information.

Kingwood BOOFEST

The 6th Annual BOOFEST Kingwood will have fun for the family including shopping, food, a mini pumpkin patch, a dance performance and a trackless train. There will be trick or treating with free candy at every booth. Wear your costume!

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N Main St, Kingwood, TX 77339

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

M-K-T Hike, Bike & Fright Fest

Find fun for the whole family at this event including free trick-or-treating, photo-ops for people and pets, live tarot readings, a craft station, vendors and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: M-K-T, 600 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

Spirits & Skeletons at HMNS

Take a spellbinding stroll through the museum after hours while enjoying live music by Joilux Band and three DJs. Your ticket purchase through HMNS includes one free drink, and there will be food trucks parked outside. Don’t forget your costume!

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Non-member $60; Member $50

Click here for more information.

The Ghost Bride Ball at Grand Galvez

The Grand Galvez is throwing a ball in honor of the legendary Ghost Bride Audra, and you’re invited. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as a member of her wedding party, and there will be a costume contest.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: $95

Click here for more information.

BARC Howl-O-Ween

Photo courtesy City of Houston

Enjoy Trunk or Treat activities, pumpkin decorating, doggy play group demonstrations, free hamburgers, candy, chips, drinks, and more at BARC’s Adoption Center.

While you’re there, you can visit the adoptable pets. From October 28-30, adoption fees for all dogs five months and older will be reduced to $20, and select PURRFURRED pets will have $5 adoption fees.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: BARC Adoption Center, 3300 Carr St, Houston, TX 77026

Cost: Free admission

Click here to for more information.

Deer Park Halloween Carnival

Brave the carnival rides, visit Pumpkin Town and enter the costume contest with a "Down Home Pumpkin Theme" at this Halloween carnival in Deer Park.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Burke Activity Center, 500 W 13th St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Cost: Tickets for Pumpkin Town are $5 for 15; wristbands are $8 for unlimited rides

Click here for more information.

Family movie night at Levy Park

Bring the whole family for an outdoor screening of the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus". There will also be food trucks including Gaspachos, Kind Ice Cream, and Coffee & Hot TEAse. You can use blankets and park chairs, but no outside furniture is permitted.

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Levy Park, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

Zoo Boo at the Houston Zoo

Take a spooktacular trip to the Houston Zoo. Visitors can find themed photo ops, a Scary-Go-Round and a pumpkin lantern tunnel amid the fall festivities. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.

Every Friday in October, hours are extended until 8:30 p.m. for Zoo Boo After Hours.

When: now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Prices vary by day

Click here for more information.

Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 48th year in 2022. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of this magical kingdom. There is a packed entertainment schedule, treats to feast on, and hundreds of shops.

This weekend, the theme is "All Hallows Eve" and guests are encouraged to wear their spooky costumes and enter the costume contest.

When: Weekends now through Nov. 27; Friday after Thanksgiving; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

Cost: Ticket prices depend on the day

Click here for more information.

BOO on the Boardwalk

Halloween is hitting the Boardwalk! There’s a packed lineup of family-friendly activities running through weekends in October. This Friday, catch live music and the movie Frankenweenie. On Saturday, enjoy spooky kids' crafts, performers, live music, a crocodile encounter, a kids’ costume contest and more.

On Sunday, the Boardwalk will host a Day of the Dead celebration.

When: Weekends now through Oct. 31

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: Admission to the boardwalk is free, but some activities may be an additional cost

Click here for more information.

Día de los Muertos at Discovery Green

The fifth annual Dia de los Muertos festival at Discovery Green begins with a screening of the movie Coco at 3 p.m. There will then be live music and dance performances, art activities, vendors and more. Guests can place images or recuerdos of their loved ones on the community altar.

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.