With the World Series only a day away, the decision for whether the ballpark roof will be open or closed has already been decided.

Major League Baseball has decided to close the roof of Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the World Series and will likely keep it closed for Game 2.

The weather forecast for Friday calls for a 90% chance of rain in the Houston area.

The Houston Astros swept the ALCS against the Yankees to punch their ticket to the World Series. It will be their 4th appearance in the last 6 seasons, and they remain undefeated in the playoffs.

Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for the Astros while Aaron Nola will start for the Philadelphia Phillies.

ASTROS: World Series 2022 watch parties for Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

The first pitch will be thrown at 7:03 p.m. People have eagerly been purchasing tickets to the game as Stubhub reported overall sales for the World Series have increased more than 145% since Monday.

However, since the Phillies haven't won a World Series since 2008 and haven't played in one since 2009, tickets are more expensive in Philadelphia with prices starting at $788.

RELATED: How much are World Series 2022 tickets, Astros vs Phillies?

If you're unable to watch a game of the best-of-seven series at the park, you can cheer on the team from watch parties across the city.

While the Astros are playing in Philadelphia, Minute Maid Park will host watch parties here at home. You can watch the game on the big screen and enjoy festivities around the ballpark during Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. You will need to claim a $1 voucher (click here) to attend. Proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.