HPD Chief Finner, officers to escort body of fallen officer William Jeffrey

It's been a somber week for the Houston Police Department as officers mourn the loss of one of their own, who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

Senior Police Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey, 54, was fatally shot Monday while serving two felony warrants at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County. Another officer, Sgt. Michael Vance was wounded during the gun battle.

On Tuesday morning, HPD Chief Troy Finner, along with HPD commanders and officers will escort Officer Jeffrey's body from the Medical Examiner's Office to the Klein Funeral home on West Main St. in Tomball.

The procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science on Old Spanish Trail and conclude at the funeral home.

