The Houston Zoo will kick off their Zoo lights and transformed into a winter wonderland for the 12th year.

Tickets for the event can be purchased starting today on the Houston Zoo's website, according to TXU Energy.

TXU officials say the event will begin on Nov.17 until Jan. 7, from 5:30 until 10:30 p.m. The last time to enter is at 9:30 p.m.

If you are a Zoo member, you can attend the exclusive preview nights on Nov.14 and 15.

The Houston Zoo will be closed at 4:00 p.m. and re-opens as TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights at 5:30 p.m.

Visitors who want to see the Zoo's animals are asked to visit during their regular hours, according to officials.

The event will have alot of activities and have something for everyone to enjoy, including adults, according to TXU energy.

Visitors will be able to enjoy LED bulbs, drink hot chocolate, smores-making stations and even take pictures in front of the 33-foot multicolor holiday tree.

Coordinators say kids can also get a chance to take pictures with Santa until Dec. 23.

On Nov. 16, adults can enjoy wine tasting at the Houston Zoo and purchase a special ticket for a tasting pass at the their website.

According to the TXU, guests will also walk through a winter scenic route sponsored by PNC, that will have ski lift chairs near the Reflection Pool.

Event coordinators say tickets will not be available at the gate and must be purchased online.





