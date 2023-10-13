Space City Corvette Club came by the Fox 26 studios Friday morning to promote their big fundraiser on Saturday, October 14th.

The 11th annual "Good Gears & Grub" car show will be held in Stevenson Park in Friendswood, and it will benefit Texas Equusearch.

The event will be feature classic cars of all makes and models as well as several sleek Corvettes.



Space City Corvette Club is made of people who share a passion for the vehicles. Club members often meet for road-trips, car shows, and other activities.

The organization says its mission is to raise money for local and national charities.