Fiancé of 31-year-old father of 3 murdered by ex-con free from jail on low bond speaks out

Granting a low bond to repeat offender and ex-con Thomas Briscoe has forever changed Addyson Bennefeld.

"I just don't think people realize how something like this really affects people's lives," she said.

When Briscoe allegedly murdered Addyson's fiancé, 31-year-old Jacob Trevino, he was free from jail on a $30,000 bond.

"For two felonies, for someone who just got out of prison, that just didn't seem right to me," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"That was Jacob's best friend," said Addyson. "I mean that was like his best brother."

Addyson says Jacob tried to help Briscoe after a bullet left him wheelchair bound.

The day after, the two went out, police say Briscoe stabbed his friend to death in the 6000 block of Sugar Field in Katy.

Addyson says she doesn't even know why.

"All Thomas said was I was tired of being disrespected," she said. "I don't know how you could do that to someone. You're at our house, you're in our home the night before. Shooting someone, you could have a fast reaction, fast decision. But to stab someone, I mean that's so personal."

Jacob's mother lost her youngest child.

"I know I'm grieving, but my heart breaks for them too," Addyson said.

"Perhaps if the bond was higher, he wouldn't have been out and Jacob Trevino is alive and well today," said Kahan.

Addyson blames the revolving door at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse for leaving three kids without a father.

Aria Trevino knew her father for just a couple of months.

"Ok they let me out this time, let me make a difference. You don't want to, you don't care to change your life, why?," Addyson said.

"You have another family that's basically bearing the brunt of what I call the bond pandemic," Kahan said.

Briscoe is now back behind bars with bond set at $350,000.

