The fall festivities are in full swing this weekend! You can enjoy an outdoor event, attend a solar eclipse viewing party or indulge in some good food.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

Bayou City Art Festival

The Annual Bayou City Art Festival, organized by the Art Colony Association, will turn Downtown Houston into a vibrant open-air art gallery and interactive event. The event features an array of art, entertainment, and a unique culinary experience showcasing Houston's top chefs. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and must be purchased online.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday Oct. 15; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $20 for adults; free for children under 12; VIP tickets $75

Space Center Houston Annular Eclipse Celebration

Visitors to Space Center Houston can witness this year's annular solar eclipse with unobstructed viewing areas, complimentary eclipse glasses, and interactive activities to explore the science behind celestial phenomena. Members of the Houston Astronomical Society will be available to provide telescope guidance and teach attendees how to create pinhole cameras.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Cost: Included in general admission

Levy Park Hosting 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

View the solar eclipse with scientists and educators from the Lunar and Planetary Institute. You must use proper eye protection to see the eclipse, and Levy Park will provide free viewfinders as supplies last. There will also be music and lunar themed crafts for the kids.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Levy Park Event Lawn, 3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098

Cost: Free

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Children's Museum Houston

The Children’s Museum of Houston will hold a viewing party for the solar eclipse. Grab a pair of special safety glasses, make a pinhole projector to track the eclipse’s path, or watch it on a livestream indoors. Children can also learn more about the moon and sun at the Science Station.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14; 10 a.m.

Where: Children's Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: General admission $17 for adults and children; $15 for seniors

The Cursed Cauldron Pop-Up Cocktail Bar

Experience the enchanting allure of The Cursed Cauldron, a limited-time pop-up cocktail bar in Houston, casting its spell from Friday the 13th through Halloween night, at Ninja Ramen from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. It features bewitching decor, an array of spellbinding drinks, and a mystical atmosphere featuring fortune tellers, Tarot readings, and more.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 to Tuesday, Oct. 31; 4 p.m to 2 a.m.

Where: Ninja Ramen, 4219 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

ArBooretum

This event is packed with family-friendly fun including a Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail, pumpkin decorating, and live animals. Costumes and comfortable walking shoes are encouraged.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Cost: $20 online presale for nonmembers ages 3 and up; $25 at the door; free for members

San Jacinto Fall Fandango

Step into the vibrant spirit of the 1830s at the San Jacinto Fall Fandango, a free event where you can enjoy authentic historical games, period music, traditional dancing, arts and crafts, and immersive living history activities.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Outside the San Jacinto Monument, 1 Monument Cir, La Porte, TX 77571

Cost: Free

Wings Over Houston Airshow

Attend one of the top air-shows in the United States flying into Houston’s Ellington Airport. There will be multiple crews performing in the show including the well known United States Air Force Thunderbirds. You can also see displays of military and civilian aircrafts!

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Ave, Houston, TX 77034

Cost: General admission adult - $47.50, includes free admission for up to six children ages 14 and under

Oktoberfest at King’s Bierhaus

For the 11th annual year, Oktoberfest is back in Houston to honor and support the preservation of German/eastern European community traditions and heritage. The fest will have live music, exclusive German biers, food, and fun competition! The Oktoberfest festival will be on Friday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. On Sunday, they’ll have an in-house Oktoberfest inside the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: King's BierHaus, 2044 E T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

Cost: General admission $20

Southern Smoke Food Festival

An array of talented chefs and personalities join together to not only bring good food like smoked meats and pastries, but also help support those affected by the food and beverage crisis. Proceeds from this food festival directly support the Southern Smoke Foundation Emergency Relief Fund and general operations, which gets industry individuals financial help just as soon as they need it.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: $175