Houston, one of the top air shows in the United States is returning to the city, and it's an event you don't want to miss.

The Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Houston Airshow will be taking to the skies on Oct. 14-15 at Ellington Airport from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday, the airshow will have a two-hour separate show for those who would have difficulty attending the regular shows due to a physical or mental condition.

Crews performing in the show include:

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds

F-35 Lightning II Demo Team

Smoke & Thunder Jet Car

C-17 Globemaster III

Mike "Spanky" Gallaway

RE/MAX Skydive Team

US Coast Guard Air Station — Houston

US Air Force Heritage Flight-P51 and A-10 Warthog

138th Fighter Wing — Tulsa Air National Guard

TORA! TORA! TORA!

Commemorative Air Force

John and Shane McGillis

There will also be a display of civilian and military aircraft and an area to get autographs and meet aviation and military legends and heroes.

One general admission adult ticket costs $47.50 and includes free admission for up to six children ages 14 and under if you purchase it in advance.

To buy tickets or get more information, click here.

Below is the tentative schedule for the air show. It will be updated as the day of the show gets closer. Times may vary.

Saturday

8 a.m. - Gates Open

10:30 a.m. - Feature Flying starts

4:15 p.m. - Feature Flying Ends

5 p.m. - Gates close

Sunday

8 a.m. - Gates Open

10:30 a.m. - Feature Flying

4:15 p.m. - Feature Flying Ends

5 p.m. - Gates close

For more information on the CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow, visit their website.