Spooky season has arrived which means there's going to be plenty of pumpkins, ghosts, goblins, and lots of screams at a haunted house!

Haunted houses can have all types of horrors that might have spooked us since our childhoods. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination.

For those who love the scary thrill that comes with Halloween, we’ve compiled a list of some of the scariest haunted houses to visit across the Houston area.

Voted the scariest haunted house in Texas, Creepy Hollow provides something a lot of haunted houses don't: it's full contact! This means the actors will touch you if you decide to attend. There are no tough passes you can buy, if you do not want to be touched during the haunt. All tickets are $40 which gets you into all three of their main attractions plus smaller attractions and shows, such as an aerial show, a fire show, and a voodoo dance lounge.

The attraction doors open at 7:30 p.m. and you can see their schedule here.

ADDRESS: 12872 Valley Vista Dr, Rosharon, TX 77583

Halloween lives at the 13th Floor in Houston. This haunted house is presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the world’s largest Halloween-themed entertainment company. Therefore, it’s no surprise this northwest Houston haunting is terrifying. New attractions are creeping your way for 2023 with The Deadlands, The Rot Shop, Midnight Mortuary, and Depths of Darkness.

The tickets range from $27.99 to $32.99 throughout the week depending on what day you go with prices being $29.99 the day of Halloween. One ticket will get you into all three attractions.

ADDRESS: 7075 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W Ste 20, Houston, TX 77069

Phobia has been around for years and is a Houstonian favorite when it comes to haunted houses. It has two locations with eight attractions at its Beltway 8 location in south Houston, while its Kemah Boardwalk location only has two.

Tickets cost $15 for one house, $25 for two houses, $30 for three, $35 for four, and $40 for five. Their Exile experience at Beltway 8 has three linked attractions which cost $30. At the Keman location, tickets are also $25 for both houses. Check out Phobia's dates and times of operation here.

ADDRESS: BELTWAY 8 - 5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77048

KEMAH: Boardwalk #8, Kemah, TX 77565

It’s a nearly 40-minute walk-through that will leave you tormented, people say. Formerly called Kingwood Asylum, Purgatory Scream Park is a 27,000-square-foot haunt located in Kingwood that will leave you on edge the entire time. Tickets cost $40 for entrance into the park and you get access to the entire event. Their TikTok scare cam shows just how freaked out guests can get.

ADDRESS: 1965a Northpark Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339

What's better than a haunted, Halloween-style festival? Nothing! It's called the largest Halloween event in the city. Houston Scream Fest is in southeast Houston and one ticket will get you unlimited entrance into all of their haunted houses. You can also enjoy free drinks and their carnival-style midway where you can play some games. There will also be live concerts every night the park is open!

Ticket prices range from $24.99 to $49.99 depending on the weekend you attend. You can check the dates and times of Houston Scream Fest's operations here.

ADDRESS: 1500 Elton St, Houston, TX 77034

This haunted house could affect your sense of sight, hearing, and even smell while you try to avoid clowns, zombies, and going into the butcher shop. Houston Terror Dome in Channelview also has 3D rooms and escape rooms at this spooky event.

Ticket prices vary with discount nights (Thursdays and Sundays) costing up to $35 and peak days (Fridays, Saturdays, and the Halloween weekend) reaching $50. Take a look at their schedule of operations here.

ADDRESS: 16030 E Freeway Service Rd, Channelview, TX 77530