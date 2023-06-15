The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has scheduled a closure of all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

The closure will start on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. and end on Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m.

During this closure, construction crews will be pouring concrete for the new I-610 southbound bridge deck and other associated tasks relating to the interchange project. In order to facilitate the ongoing work, several additional ramp closures, including nightly closures, will be implemented.

Detailed information regarding these closures and alternative detour routes can be found on the official project website, here. More road closures can be found on the Houston Transtar website.

The closures are part of the comprehensive efforts aimed at completing the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project, a vital connection point for the heavily trafficked highways serving the greater Houston area.

Valued at $259 million, the project is expected to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, improving sight distances, and implementing measures to eliminate weaving.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays throughout the weekend and explore alternate routes. To ensure efficient traffic control, police officers will be stationed at the site.