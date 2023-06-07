A nearly $40-million federal grant is expected to save lives here in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement from Houston’s East End.

That $36.9 million dollars in funding from the Federal Railroad Administration will help make railroad crossings safer after hundreds of incidents of not only traffic congestion but also fatalities.

"It is no secret that Houston has one of the highest amounts of blocked railroad crossings in the nation," says Mayor Turner.

So the nearly $37 million dollar federal funds headed to Houston will pay for a major railroad crossing elimination project.

"It will create a 9,000-foot sealed corridor and quiet zone between Runnels and Leland Street," explains the mayor.

"Once complete the new underpasses will provide for needed east-west movements for both Navigation Boulevard and Commerce Street and north-south movement on York Street," adds Houston City Councilman Robert Gallegos.

"The crossings impacted by this award are ones where more than 850 incidents of train blockages have been reported through the FRA portal this year alone," explains Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.

"The West Belt Improvement project will provide a safer route for pedestrians and bicyclists, decrease the potential for train and vehicle collisions, eliminate vehicles crossing tracks, decrease vehicles idling at crossings, resulting in air quality improvements," says Mayor Turner.

"The block crossing and grade crossing safety is something the community here has worked very hard to find a solution for. In many instances, we’ve worked together and today is a major step forward to increase safety," Administrator Bose adds.

Area leaders say the railroad upgrades are also expected to increase home values in the area.