Travelers can board their planes in cool air again after George Bush Intercontinental Airport announced all five terminals are at comfortable temperatures.

The airport took to social media to share the news stating, "We've reached the capacity necessary to maintain the A/C system at IAH. All terminals are now cooling at a comfortable temperature, even during today’s extreme heat."

According to airport officials, temperatures are holding steady because of repairs to Bush Airport’s Central Utility Plant (CUP) chillers and four temporary chillers.

They will add a fifth chiller as a precautionary measure as they continue to work to regain the full capacity of their air conditioning system, according to a statement.

"In prioritizing employees and passengers, on Thursday, June 15, Houston Airports will connect a fifth temporary chiller, which will supplement the airport’s air conditioning system as our Maintenance Division continues to address an affected portion of the system," Bush IAH added.

The Houston Airports Maintenance Division says the issue was caused after at least one chiller at the Central Utility Plant was impacted by an electrical issue, likely related to the power outages linked to weekend storms.