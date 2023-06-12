Air conditioning at Bush-IAH 'experiencing unexpected issues'

If you find yourself at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and the temperatures feel uncooperative, it's not just you.

The airline shared a message on its Twitter page noting the air conditioning "is currently experiencing unexpected issues, which has reduced the capacity of the air conditioning system."

"As a result," the statement continued, "the temperature inside our airport is affected."

Needless to say, travelers are not happy with the unexpected inconvenience and took their frustrations to Twitter.

"Air conditioning is out at Houston Intercontinental Airport. Is this a joke?" one user tweeted. "Have these scattered around and 75% of them are off."

It's unclear what may have caused the issues within the airport, but officials say they are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and taking efforts to keep passengers and travelers cool.

"We are installing temporary chillers that will supplement the air conditioning system and provide relief while our crews evaluate and expedite the necessary repairs," Bush IAH added.

"Houston Airports is working with airline partners and airport stakeholders to ensure passengers at Bush Airport have access to free bottles of water, should they need it," the airline concluded. "Inspectors with Houston Airports are also walking all five terminals to monitor the temperature inside the airport."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.