Waller school bus involved in 'accident'; no major injuries reported

A second bus had to pick up Waller middle school students after the first bus was involved in an accident Monday morning.

Waller school bus accident

(Photo credit: Waller County Emergency Medical Services)

What we know:

Waller County Emergency Medical Services confirmed the bus accident on social media. It happened in the Hockley area at Betka and Kickapoo Roads.

Waller ISD confirmed to FOX 26 that 17 students from Waller Junior High were on the bus.

One student was sent to an emergency room for minor injuries. Other students were reported safe.

A second bus came and brought the students to school. District officials say administrators and a nurse are on standby to assist wherever needed.

The students' parents have been contacted, according to the district.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.