A woman's apartment in a downtown Houston complex was trashed by an intruder who was seen on camera wearing her underwear.

Local caterer Allana Mitchell said on Oct. 14 she left her apartment at The Hamilton at 1800 St. Joseph Parkway at 7 p.m. for a catering job. She then went out for drinks with friends and returned home around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 15 and couldn't get into her apartment.

"It was like it was locked from the inside. I went around the building and saw my lights were on," said Mitchell. "I never do that. And there was even stuff thrown off of my balcony."

She called the Houston Police Department, but they were unable to break the door open. Calls made to management were left unanswered over the weekend.

On Monday, maintenance helped Mitchell get into her apartment, where she found that everything had been trashed.

Houston apartment trashed after man seen walking around the property in women's underwear Oct. 15.

"There was food all over the floor, everything was a mess," said Mitchell. "The water was running. I lost everything."

She also found that the intruder had left behind his clothes, including his underwear, and had taken some of hers.

"My neighbor's ring camera caught him knocking on doors," said Mitchell. "He had on my underwear and a t-shirt I slept in the night before. His underwear was on the floor along with his hospital shirt."

Ring camera footage shows a man walking the hallways of The Hamilton Apartments in women's underwear Oct. 15.

Mitchell said she is worried about the safety of the complex, as the courtesy officer is gone, and she was told by management that all the cameras on the property are inoperable. Management told her that the incident sounded personal.

"How is it personal? I don't know him. They could be a little more compassionate regarding the situation," Mitchell said. "I did speak with the regional manager, and she said they're in training, but I don't feel like you need training to show compassion."

Houston apartment trashed after man seen walking around the property in women's underwear Oct. 15.

Mitchell was also told by maintenance staff that her key fob was used on her door between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. that night. The woman tells FOX 26 she had both of her key fobs with her, and the same ring camera shows her leaving and returning at the times she mentioned.

Neighbors also tell us another break-in happened in the complex that night - and were told by police on the property they were looking for a man believed to be homeless.

The California native moved to Houston seven months ago and does not plan on staying at the complex for the rest of her signed lease. She is also thankful that she has renter's insurance.

"It's great that she took the extra effort to get renters insurance and everyone should ensure their apartment," said Fox 26 legal analyst Chris Tritico. "Everyone should have it. It protects the valuables you have in your apartment. In an apartment community, you have more of a likelihood that something like this might occur than those of us who have happened to be fortunate enough to have purchased our own home."

Tritico also recommends asking questions about security before you sign the lease and find out what they're offering. "The typical answer is probably none," he said. "They're not offering you any security beyond the deadbolt on your door. And if that's the answer, then you don't have any expectation that the apartment community is going to protect you and everything else is on you. If that happens, get renters insurance and ask the apartment if they will provide you any additional security measures, extra deadbolts, extra security on your windows to add extra protection to prevent others from entering your home unlawfully."

Police are still investigating the case and have not named any suspects. FOX 26 also reached out to REEP Properties, which manages the apartment complex and 20 other properties in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, but has not heard back. A cleaner arrived to help her property Tuesday morning.