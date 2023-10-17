Frank Deleon Jr. appeared in court on Tuesday to plead guilty to shooting 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez in the back 22 times killing her.

BACKSTORY: Diamond Alvarez trial: Man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl 22 times no-show for murder trial

Deleon was originally supposed to appear in court on Monday, but his defense attorney told the court that he was in an accident on the way to the courthouse. A judge revoked Deleon’s bond and put a warrant out for his arrest. He later surrendered and was taken into custody.

During his rescheduled court appearance on Tuesday, the family of Alvarez was in attendance and attacked Deleon after he pled guilty and confessed to the crime.

Deleon will be sentenced to 45 years for the 2022 murder.