Michael Devon Combs, 32, has escaped from the Harris County Criminal Justice Center located at 1201 Franklin Street in Downtown Houston after having his bond revoked.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Combs was last seen fleeing after freeing himself from leg irons around 10: 00 a.m Tuesday.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)