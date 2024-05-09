Did you venture outside today and notice it looked very hazy and not as clear as it normally does? Well, you weren't alone.

There is visibility issues across the entire Houston-area. For some, you can't even see the downtown skyline as some areas have visibility as low as two-and-a-half miles.

The reason behind the hazy skies is the wildfires that are burning in Mexico.

Photo looking over the city of Houston on Thursday afternoon

According to the Wildland Fire Interagency Geospatial Service, there are currently thousands of wildfires burning in the southern part of Mexico and all that smoke is coming across the Gulf of Mexico and into the Houston-metro area.

As a result of the haze, the air quality in the area is declining to unhealthy levels.

Those with asthma or other respiratory issues may want to consider remaining inside as the smoke continues to move across the Gulf of Mexico.