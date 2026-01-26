The Brief Temperatures dipped below freezing overnight in the Houston area. An extreme cold warning is still in effect until Tuesday. We're tracking school closures, icy road spots and the latest updates.



Residents in the Houston area are waking up to freezing temperatures on Monday morning as an extreme cold warning remains in effect for the entire area.

Several school districts are closed, and some icy spots have been reported on roadways. Here are the latest updates.

6 a.m. Freezing temps Monday morning

Monday morning brings frigid temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the low teens. Expect the day later to be partly sunny and cold with highs close to 40.

4:45 a.m. Extreme Cold Warning

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for all of Southeast Texas. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s overnight, with colder wind chill values. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected. Don't forget to bring your pets inside and check on elderly neighbors

4:30 a.m. Schools closed Monday

Dozens of Houston-area school districts are closed on Monday due to the winter storm. Click here to see the list.

4 a.m. Icy spots reported on Houston roads

Houston Transtar is reporting some icy spots on Houston-area roads Monday morning. If you have to drive, do so carefully. Check this list of reported trouble spots.

Have a way to get updates

You should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Houston school closures

Several Houston-area school districts have opted to stay closed on Monday. The list includes Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and many more.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid. ERCOT said last week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.