Houston-area school districts open on Tuesday after winter storm: List

The Brief School districts that were closed on Monday are beginning to announce reopening plans. We are compiling a list of schools open on Tuesday.



Several Houston-area school districts were closed on Monday due to the winter storm, but some are beginning to announce their reopening plans.

Here are the schools that will be open on Tuesday.

Alvin ISD

Alvin ISD will resume our regularly scheduled classes on Tuesday, January 27. We look forward to a productive and successful day of learning.

Barbers Hill ISD

Barbers Hill ISD will resume classes and normal operations on Tuesday, January 27.

Clear Creek ISD

The Clear Creek Independent School District will be open Tuesday, January 27. School buses will run on their normal schedule. Thank you for your patience during this winter storm.

Dickinson ISD

After consulting with the National Weather Service, Dickinson ISD will resume classes and district operations on Tuesday, January 27. As temperatures remain cold, please ensure students bundle up warmly—especially those waiting at bus stops.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College says they expect to reopen on Tuesday.

Pearland ISD

All Pearland ISD schools and facilities will reopen and return to regular operations tomorrow, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. We look forward to welcoming back our students and staff!

Rice University

Rice University will reopen and resume all services and activities on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

University of Houston

The University of Houston will resume normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 27, including campuses in Katy and Sugar Land. All regularly scheduled classes and activities will take place.

Road conditions in the Houston area are expected to improve throughout today but continue to monitor conditions in your area, and exercise caution when traveling to campus tomorrow.

University of Houston–Clear Lake

The University of Houston–Clear Lake, including the Pearland and Texas Medical Center locations, will reopen for normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Classes, campus activities, and business operations will resume as scheduled.

Forecast: Warming up this week

A gradual warming trend is expected to unfold through Thursday, but this is not a quick warmup. Afternoon temperatures slowly recover into the 40s and lower 50s, while overnight lows remain a concern. Another hard freeze will occur tonight, followed by lighter but still widespread freezes Tuesday and Wednesday nights with lows closer to 32.