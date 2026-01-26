The Brief Several Houston-area school districts and universities have announced they will close campuses and facilities on Monday, Jan. 26. We have listed all the districts that have announced closures. We will update the list as we learn more.



Multiple Houston-area school districts are closed Monday due to the winter storm.

The following school districts have stated they will be closed on Monday. We will continue to update this list as more school closures are announced.

Aldine ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to inclement weather conditions, Aldine ISD campuses and district offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will communicate updates via the district website, social media, text, and phone.

Alief ISD

Due to freezing temperatures expected throughout the Houston area over the next few days, and for the safety and security of our students, staff, and families, the district will be closed on Monday, January 26th. We will continue to monitor the weather and make a determination on any additional closure days as soon as possible, and we will share that information on our official Alief ISD communication channels.

Alvin ISD

For the safety of our students and staff, all Alvin ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26 due to inclement weather predictions and travel concerns. Also, all activities scheduled after 5:00 pm on Saturday have been canceled/rescheduled.

Alvin College

Due to the inclement weather, Alvin College be will be closed and all classes will be cancelled on Monday, January 26.

Barbers Hill ISD

Barbers Hill ISD is closed on Monday.

Beatrice Mayes Insitute

Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School (Houston) will be closed on Monday, January 26th due to inclement weather.

Boling ISD

Boling ISD is closed Monday January 26, 2026.

Brazosport ISD

Due to the forecasted icy weather conditions, all Brazosport ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Monday. Additional details and the full message shared with our students, families, staff, and community are available at www.brazosportisd.net/weather. Brazosport Independent School District is made up of 8 municipalities: Clute, Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Quintana, Richwood and Surfside Beach.

British International School

The school will be closed on Monday, 26 January due to anticipated severe weather and guidance from local authorities. All before and after school activities and sports fixtures are cancelled. We expect to reopen on Tuesday, 27 January and will provide updates through our official channels.

Channelview ISD

After closely monitoring the weather forecast and assessing anticipated conditions, Channelview ISD will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather. This closure includes all after school activities happening on Monday. All events scheduled for TODAY, Friday, January 23, will continue as planned. A decision regarding classes on Tuesday, January 27 will be communicated by Monday, January 26.

Clear Creek ISD

The Clear Creek Independent School District will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to the winter weather. This includes all extracurricular activities as well.

Cleveland ISD

Due to inclement weather, all Cleveland ISD schools and sites will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, 2026. Please stay warm, use caution, and remain safe during this time. Updates will be shared through Apptegy (Rooms), on our website at clevelandisd.org, and on our official social media pages.

Columbia-Brazoria ISD

Columbia-Brazoria ISD will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026 due to predicted weather.

Conroe ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to forecasted weather conditions this weekend, all Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. The weather may impact areas differently across our 348-square-mile district. Please take necessary precautions, remain weather aware, and stay safe this weekend.

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD will be closed Monday, January 26th due to the extreme winter weather conditions. Stay tuned to our Facebook page and website for information about school operations for Tuesday, January 27th

Crosby ISD

Out of an abundance of caution related to subfreezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and the potential for ice on overpasses, Crosby ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. This decision prioritizes the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to check our district communication platforms for details and updates. We will provide an update by Monday afternoon regarding any potential closure for Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Cy-Fair ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, all CFISD schools and facilities will be CLOSED on Monday, Jan. 26 due to anticipated extreme temperatures and winter precipitation throughout the area. All extracurricular and after-school events will be canceled. Stay tuned to the district website, social media and SchoolMessenger for updates. Please stay warm and safe!

Dayton ISD

Dayton Independent School District will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions. All after-school activities scheduled for this weekend and Monday are also canceled. Updates will continue to be shared through the Dayton ISD website and official communication channels.

Deer Park ISD

Due to expected hazardous weather conditions, school is canceled for all Deer Park ISD students for Monday, Jan. 26. All after-school activities are also canceled. Employees should not report for duty on Monday unless they are contacted by their supervisor. This decision is based on the latest forecast models and recommendations from weather experts, who have strong confidence in the forecast. The District has also participated in a conference call with neighboring school districts, which are in agreement about canceling school Monday. We expect to participate in another conference call with weather experts on Sunday afternoon, at which time we will share another update with parents and the community. The safety of our students and employees and their families is our first concern. We strongly encourage families to avoid traveling during the coming winter storm and to prepare for freezing temperatures and winter weather conditions.

Dickinson ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Dickinson ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to the potential for severe weather impacts in our area. The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. Please continue to monitor our official communication channels for updates regarding school operations.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD is prioritizing the safety and well-being of students, staff, and families as hazardous winter weather is expected across the region. Out of an abundance of caution:

All FBISD athletic events and weekend activities scheduled for Saturday, January 24 and Sunday, January 25, are canceled.

FBISD schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026.

This includes all classes, after-school activities, athletic events, and extended learning programs. This includes all classes, after-school activities, athletic events, and extended learning programs. Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure their contact information is current and accurate in Skyward to receive timely notifications. For the latest updates, the FBISD Severe Weather Hotline is available at (281) 634-4636.

Friendswood ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to weather conditions, Friendswood ISD will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, including all campuses and district buildings. All co-curricular and extracurricular activities will be canceled. We will continue monitoring weather conditions and will communicate about Tuesday, January 27, no later than noon on Monday.

Galena Park ISD

Due to anticipated inclement weather, classes and activities have been canceled for Monday, January 26, 2026, out of an abundance of caution. All campuses, transportation services, and the administration building will be closed. We will make a decision concerning Tuesday, January 27 th , on Monday afternoon, January 26 th . All students and employees should remain at home. Maintenance workers, grounds workers, and custodians should contact their supervisors. We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when traveling. The safety and well-being of students, their families, and our employees are our top priorities. We will continue to monitor the impact this weather may have on our community to determine if further schedule changes or cancellations are needed. Please stay tuned to the Galena Park ISD webpage, Blackboard ParentLink, Facebook, Instagram, and/or X, and our media partners for the latest updates.

Galveston College

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather, Galveston College will be closed Jan. 26, 2026. All classes and activities are canceled.

The closure on Jan. 26 includes both the GC main campus, located at 4015 Avenue Q, and the GC Applied Technology Center, located at 7626 Broadway Street, in Galveston. The GC Emergency Management Operations Team will continue to monitor the weather.

Goosecreek CISD

Due to the anticipated hard freeze and icy conditions, which are expected to impact travel, school and after-school activities on Monday, January 26, 2026, are canceled. Some activities scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, will remain on their regular schedule, while others may be rescheduled or canceled. Coaches and sponsors will communicate directly with families and students regarding event-specific updates and any changes. Further updates regarding the status of school on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, will be communicated by 5:00 PM on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Harmony Public Schools

Due to severe weather in our community, all Houston-area Harmony Public Schools campuses are closed for Monday, January 26, 2026.

Harris County Department of Education

Due to incoming inclement weather conditions, all HCDE facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the weekend and a decision about Tuesday will be made on Sunday, Jan. 25. Please stay safe and warm throughout your coverage.

Hempstead ISD

Due to expected winter weather conditions, all Hempstead ISD schools will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and this decision was made after careful monitoring of the latest weather conditions. All scheduled activities and events on Monday have also been canceled. We encourage families to stay safe and warm during this time. Please monitor district communication channels and hempsteadisd.org for updates for Tuesday’s schedule and additional information.

Houston Christian University

Due to inclement weather conditions, Houston Christian University will be closed Monday, Jan. 26. All on-campus classes will be canceled and University offices will be closed.

Houston ISD

Superintendent Mike Miles announced the closure of campus and facilities out of an abundance of caution for Monday, Jan. 26 on the district's YouTube.

Huffman ISD

Due to the incoming winter storm, Huffman ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff. We will continue monitoring conditions and coordinating with local officials. An update with our plan for the remainder of the week will be shared on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Humble ISD

Humble ISD will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, due to the potential for icy road conditions. No classes or school activities will be held on Monday. Families are encouraged to stay safe and warm. In addition, the district will take the following precautions: Any school activities scheduled for this weekend must conclude by 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. No school activities are permitted after that time. School groups will not be permitted to travel outside of Humble ISD from Saturday, January 24, through Monday, January 26. Staff should not enter campus facilities beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Police officers and maintenance staff will assess buildings throughout the weekend and on Monday to determine any impacts from the winter storm.

ILTexas Charter Schools

All ILTexas schools will be closed on Monday, 1/26, due to the inclement weather.

Katy ISD

Please be advised that all Katy ISD campuses and school facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions across the area. Program sponsors, coaches and directors will communicate directly with their students and athletes regarding schedule changes to before- and after-school activities. An update regarding school operations and instruction for Tuesday (Jan. 27) will be provided on Sunday. Non-essential employees should not report to work, while essential employees (i.e., operations, maintenance and law enforcement staff) will be contacted by their supervisors if they need to report during regular hours. The safety of our students, families and staff remains the district’s top priority when making weather-related decisions. Factors considered in school closure decisions include: The impact of projected weather conditions on roadways and the safety of school buses and pedestrians, as assessed by district, local and county officials. Anticipated teacher and staff absences due to weather-related challenges. Potential disruptions to power supply that could affect the operation of school facilities. We encourage all parents, staff and community members to monitor Katy ISD’s official communication channels for updates on school openings and closures, event cancellations, or other changes.

Klein ISD

As always, our priority is to Keep Klein Safe. Due to extreme winter weather and dangerous road conditions forecasted for our area, school is canceled on Monday, January 26, 2026. Events will be rescheduled whenever possible.

La Porte ISD

Due to the anticipation of widespread inclement weather, La Porte ISD will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. In addition to all schools and district offices being closed, all activities, events, and programs scheduled for Monday are canceled. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed through our usual communication channels. Please stay safe and take necessary precautions during the inclement weather.

Lamar CISD

After careful consideration, all district-hosted events, activities and school operations have been CANCELLED for Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26. Any updates will be shared through direct message in ParentSquare, Lamar CISD’s official social media platforms, and the district website at www.LCISD.org. We will continue monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will communicate information about Tuesday’s school operations by Monday afternoon.

Lee College

Lee College is closed through Monday, January 26. All campuses are closed, and all classes and events are canceled. We will continue to monitor the weather and share updates.

Liberty ISD

Liberty ISD will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26th, due to expected winter weather and potentially hazardous travel conditions. This decision was made to prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families. All classes and district activities are canceled for the day. Staff and families will receive updates regarding any additional closures or schedule changes through official district communication channels.

Livingston ISD

All classes have been cancelled for Monday, January 26, 2026, for Livingston ISD. No school for students and staff. We will continue to monitor the wintry weather. A decision about Tuesday will be made on Monday afternoon.

Lone Star College System

All Lone Star College System locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to anticipated winter weather conditions. All classes and on-campus activities are canceled. LSCS is expected to reopen for normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Any updates will be shared at LoneStar.edu and on social media: @LoneStarCollege on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

MeyerPark Charter

MeyerPark Charter (a public charter school) is requesting to be added to the list of school closures for Monday, January 26, 2026 due to inclement weather conditions.

Montgomery ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Montgomery ISD will close all schools and offices on Monday, January 26, due to forecasted below-freezing temperatures and the potential for icy road conditions. All after-school extracurricular activities are also cancelled.

Needville ISD

Needville ISD will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, due to predicted inclement weather, and there will be no out-of-district travel for extracurricular activities. Only if roads are clear and safe for travel, Needville High School may host a volunteer-only practice after 2 p.m. that day. Players will be notified if the practice is scheduled. Superintendent Dr. Paul Drake emphasized if the practice is held, any student who is unable to attend will not have the absence held against him or her. "Safety of our students is our top priority," Drake said. "We hope everyone can stay warm and safe throughout the cold temperatures."

New Caney ISD

Due to anticipated severe winter weather and potentially hazardous road conditions, New Caney ISD and all district schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. All extracurricular activities, athletic events, and practices scheduled for Monday are postponed. The district will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend. An update regarding plans for Tuesday, Jan. 27, will be shared no later than Monday afternoon. We encourage our families and staff to remain weather-aware and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.

New Waverly ISD

New Waverly ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Northland Christian School

Due to inclement weather, Northland Christian School will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, 2026. All extracurricular activities will be rescheduled. Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 27. Please stay safe and God Bless.

Onalaska ISD

Due to the expected inclement weather conditions, Onalaska ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26th. At this time there is no change to the schedule for Tuesday, January 27th.

Pasadena ISD

Attention Pasadena ISD Families, due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions, Pasadena ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26th, 2026. A decision regarding Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, will be made once campus and road conditions have been evaluated. As always, our top priority is the safety of our students, families, and staff. Please stay warm and stay safe!

Pearland ISD

Due to forecasted dangerously cold temperatures and the high risk of ice on overpasses, all Pearland ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. The safety of our students, staff, and families is our primary concern. To ensure everyone remains off the roads during these hazardous conditions, all athletic events and extracurricular activities for Monday are canceled. District officials will continue to monitor local conditions closely. We will review the schedule for Tuesday and provide a status update on Sunday afternoon via the district website, social media, and email.

Prairie View A&M University

Out of an abundance of caution and prioritizing the safety of our faculty, staff, and students, all PVAMU campuses will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to the threat of inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. On Tuesday, January 27, all PVAMU campuses intend to shift to virtual operations due to the anticipated weather conditions. Please continue to monitor PVAMU.edu and official social media channels for updates.All face-to-face classes scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, will be conducted online as appropriate and as conditions allow. Students, please check eCourses (powered by Canvas) and your campus email for specific class instructions. Clinical students should consult their respective colleges for guidance.Stay safe, Panthers.

Rice University

Richard Milburn Academy Public Schools

Due to projected weather conditions, RMA Public School Houston and RMA Public School Pasadena (Richard Milburn Academy Houston and Richard Milburn Academy Pasadena) will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Rhodes School for the Performing Arts

Due to the anticipated hazardous weather and travel conditions related to Winter Storm Fern, RSPA’S campus and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. Campus and office operations for Tuesday, January 27th, will be decided on Monday.

Royal ISD

Royal ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather.

Sam Houston State University

Sam Houston State University has advised that all campuses will be closed Monday January 26, 2026.

San Jacinto College

Due to the inclement weather expected for our area over the next several days, San Jacinto College will be closing at 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. This means that no classes or activities will take place on Sunday, and all classes (day and evening), business operations and extracurricular activities are cancelled on Monday, January 26. A decision about Tuesday will be made and communicated on Monday evening.

Santa Fe ISD

Due to freezing weather conditions and concerns for travel safety, Santa Fe ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26. All district campuses and offices will be closed, and all school-related activities are canceled for the day. After reviewing forecasted weather conditions, this decision is being made now to give parents and caregivers time to plan and prepare for the winter weather. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will communicate any updates regarding future school operations through ParentSquare, the district website, official social media channels, and local media.

Sheldon ISD

For the safety of our students, staff, and families, all Sheldon ISD campuses and district facilities will be closed on Monday, January 26th. We will continue to assess conditions and provide updates on Monday regarding district operations. As freezing temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend, we encourage families to make necessary preparations. Thank you for your continued support, and please stay safe.

Splendora ISD

Due to the forecast and expected freezing conditions, Splendora ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26.We will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions and will provide an update regarding Tuesday’s school operations as soon as possible.

Spring Branch ISD

Based on guidance this morning from local authorities in anticipation of severe winter weather impacting the Greater Houston area, all SBISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. All facilities will remain closed. All athletics and after school programs and activities also are canceled for Monday. Guidance affirmed it is too soon to make a decision about reopening on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and guidance from area officials and will keep the community informed as this weather event unfolds. Please monitor the SBISD website, social media channels, email, callouts and text messages as well as local media for updates. Wishing all a safe weekend as this severe winter storm moves through our area.

Spring ISD

Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, all Spring ISD schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. We are making this decision based on the potential for freezing rain and icy conditions in our area. We are especially concerned about driving conditions that could impact the ability of our students and staff to safely get to school in the morning. As a reminder, ALL Spring ISD events and activities are canceled on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, including athletics, performances, and extracurricular activities. We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend and will provide updates regarding Tuesday, Jan. 27, as needed, on our website at www.springisd.org and through our social media channels. The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. Thank you for your continued support, and please stay safe.

Stafford MSD

Stafford MSD will close school on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather. All activities on Sunday and Monday are canceled or postponed. SMSD will continue to monitor conditions in preparation for Tuesday.

Tarkington ISD

At noon today, parents and staff were notified that due to inclement weather conditions, Tarkington ISD schools will be closed on Monday, January 26. The letter sent to parents and staff is attached to this email. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions for Tuesday and will share updates through our official communication channels no later than 8pm on Sunday. If you have any questions; please do not hesitate to contact us.

Texas State Technical College

Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, due to the anticipated winter weather. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Online classes will continue as scheduled. Employees will work by remote.

For more information about TSTC, go to tstc.edu.

Tomball ISD

Expected winter weather is moving into our area over the next several days, with freezing temperatures and icy road conditions anticipated to continue into early next week. As a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff, Tomball ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26. The District has determined that closing schools is in the best interest of all families and staff as the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff is always our top priority. District Administration will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend in collaboration with an expert meteorologist and Region 4 school districts through multiple weather briefings. A final decision regarding school operations for Tuesday, January 27, will be made and communicated to families and staff as soon as possible. We encourage all families and staff to remain safe, limit travel when possible, and take steps to stay warm during this winter weather event. Please continue to monitor District communications for updates.

UH Clear Lake

The University of Houston–Clear Lake, including the Pearland and Texas Medical Center locations, will be closed Sunday and Monday, January 25–26, due to winter weather conditions in the region.All classes, activities, and business operations scheduled for these dates are canceled. This includes all campus events, meetings, and routine business functions as well as the Alfred R. Neumann Library and the Recreation and Wellness Center.Please continue to monitor the university’s social media channels for updates or visit www.uhcl.edu.

Varnett Public Schools

Varnett Public Schools will be closed Monday 1/26/26 due to inclement weather.

Waller ISD

All schools and offices will be CLOSED Monday, Jan. 26. Winter weather will begin tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 24. We encourage families to complete preparation for the freezing conditions tonight.

Wharton County Junior College

Due to incoming inclement weather, all WCJC campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. Please continue to monitor official WCJC communications for updates.

Willis ISD

Willis ISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to the pending winter storm. All Willis ISD athletic events and practices scheduled for this weekend are canceled. In addition, the Saturday evening performance of Shrek Jr. at Willis High School has been canceled. Individuals who have purchased tickets for this performance will have the option to receive a refund or attend the Friday evening performance or the Saturday matinee. Additional details regarding ticket exchanges and refunds will be shared directly with ticket holders. Other fine arts events beginning at 4 PM or later on Saturday are also canceled. Stay tuned to our District's social media accounts, website, and local news stations for relevant updates. Stay safe and warm, Wildkats!

Wonderland Private School

The Woodlands Christian Academy

The Woodlands Christian Academy will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to weather.

YES Prep Public Schools

YES Prep Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, due to severe weather. The safety of students, staff and families is YES Prep’s top priority. Updates regarding school closures will be shared through official school channels.

