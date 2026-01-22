How to track Texas road conditions during the 2026 winter storm

article

The Brief Texans can track real-time highway conditions and closures online through Drive Texas or by calling the automated 24-hour hotline at (800) 452-9292. Residents in the Houston area can monitor local freeway incidents and high-water or ice locations through the Houston TranStar tracking map. State officials urge drivers to check these resources before any necessary travel as an arctic front creates hazardous conditions on bridges and overpasses.



As many parts of the state prepare for the winter storm expected to come through, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans that extreme cold, freezing rain, ice, and snow can pose significant hazards to drivers and pedestrians.

Texans are urging residents to be prepared and exercise caution in such conditions.

Real-time road tracking resources

Big picture view:

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest conditions from the National Weather Service before hitting the road. To monitor real-time road conditions in your area, visit Drive Texas or check specific traffic updates for Austin, Dallas, and Houston (or via Houston TranStar), or call (800) 452-9292.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Safety officials tell Texans to be aware and approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stoplight is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Safe driving protocols

What you can do:

Safety officials ask Texans to keep a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Here are some other tips to help you stay ahead of winter weather:

Use an all-hazards weather radio for up-to-date warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information.

Sign up for calls or texts from your local emergency notification system.

Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls.

Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from walls and combustible materials and make sure to turn them off when you're away or sleeping. (Also ensure that space heaters cannot tip over and that the cord is not damaged)

Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.

Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods, bottled water and medication.

Ensure your vehicle's safety by making sure doors and trunk locks are properly lubricated to prevent them from freezing. Also, check your vehicle’s battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure and tire tread.

Texas DPS also recommends individuals to check their vehicle's fluid levels and have a well-stocked emergency kit that includes warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Home and vehicle preparedness

Dig deeper:

Texas DPS warns to never operate a generator or other fuel-powered device inside a home, garage or other enclosed space, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

DPS officials tell Texans to consider installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home to warn of the odorless, colorless gas that is deadly and is produced anytime a fossil fuel is burned. Never heat your home with a gas stove or oven.

Warming centers and poison prevention

Texans can access winter weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov ,

Find warming centers opened and operated by local officials at tdem.texas.gov/warm ,

Find general preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare .

State emergency mobilization

What they're saying:

Texans are urged to stay weather-aware, check road conditions before any necessary travel, and follow instructions from local officials.

Governor Abbott has mobilized state emergency resources and agencies for Thursday, to prepare for a severe arctic cold front expected to bring life-threatening temperatures and hazardous winter weather to Texas.

"Texans know all too well that our weather can shift in a matter of minutes, from sunshine to sleet or worse," said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. "Preparation makes all the difference. A few simple steps today can keep you and your family safe when conditions change unexpectedly."