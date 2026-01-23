Winter storm school closings: Houston, Katy, Humble, Aldine, Tomball, more

Multiple Houston-area schools are announcing their campuses are closing due to the winter storm forecasted to roll through over the weekend.

The following school districts have stated they will be closed on Monday. We will continue to update this list as more school closures are announced.

Houston ISD

Superintendent Mike Miles announced the closure of campus and facilities out of an abundance of caution for Monday, Jan. 26 on the district's YouTube.

Katy ISD

Please be advised that all Katy ISD campuses and school facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions across the area. Program sponsors, coaches and directors will communicate directly with their students and athletes regarding schedule changes to before- and after-school activities. An update regarding school operations and instruction for Tuesday (Jan. 27) will be provided on Sunday.

Non-essential employees should not report to work, while essential employees (i.e., operations, maintenance and law enforcement staff) will be contacted by their supervisors if they need to report during regular hours.

The safety of our students, families and staff remains the district’s top priority when making weather-related decisions. Factors considered in school closure decisions include:

The impact of projected weather conditions on roadways and the safety of school buses and pedestrians, as assessed by district, local and county officials.

Anticipated teacher and staff absences due to weather-related challenges.

Potential disruptions to power supply that could affect the operation of school facilities.

We encourage all parents, staff and community members to monitor Katy ISD’s official communication channels for updates on school openings and closures, event cancellations, or other changes.

Aldine ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to inclement weather conditions, Aldine ISD campuses and district offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will communicate updates via the district website, social media, text, and phone.

Tomball ISD

Expected winter weather is moving into our area over the next several days, with freezing temperatures and icy road conditions anticipated to continue into early next week. As a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff, Tomball ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26. The District has determined that closing schools is in the best interest of all families and staff as the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff is always our top priority. District Administration will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend in collaboration with an expert meteorologist and Region 4 school districts through multiple weather briefings. A final decision regarding school operations for Tuesday, January 27 will be made and communicated to families and staff as soon as possible. We encourage all families and staff to remain safe, limit travel when possible, and take steps to stay warm during this winter weather event. Please continue to monitor District communications for updates.

Spring ISD

Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, all Spring ISD schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. We are making this decision based on the potential for freezing rain and icy conditions in our area. We are especially concerned about driving conditions that could impact the ability of our students and staff to safely get to school in the morning. As a reminder, ALL Spring ISD events and activities are canceled on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, including athletics, performances, and extracurricular activities. We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend and will provide updates regarding Tuesday, Jan. 27, as needed, on our website at www.springisd.org and through our social media channels. The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. Thank you for your continued support, and please stay safe.

Crosby ISD

Out of an abundance of caution related to subfreezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and the potential for ice on overpasses, Crosby ISD will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. This decision prioritizes the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to check our district communication platforms for details and updates. We will provide an update by Monday afternoon regarding any potential closure for Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Conroe ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to forecasted weather conditions this weekend, all Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. The weather may impact areas differently across our 348-square-mile district. Please take necessary precautions, remain weather aware, and stay safe this weekend.

Clear Creek ISD

The Clear Creek Independent School District will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to the winter weather. This includes all extracurricular activities as well.

Humble ISD

Humble ISD will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, due to the potential for icy road conditions. No classes or school activities will be held on Monday. Families are encouraged to stay safe and warm. In addition, the district will take the following precautions:

Any school activities scheduled for this weekend must conclude by 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. No school activities are permitted after that time.

School groups will not be permitted to travel outside of Humble ISD from Saturday, January 24, through Monday, January 26.

Staff should not enter campus facilities beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Police officers and maintenance staff will assess buildings throughout the weekend and on Monday to determine any impacts from the winter storm.

Galena Park ISD

Due to anticipated inclement weather, classes and activities have been canceled for Monday, January 26, 2026, out of an abundance of caution. All campuses, transportation services, and the administration building will be closed. We will make a decision concerning Tuesday, January 27 th , on Monday afternoon, January 26 th . All students and employees should remain at home. Maintenance workers, grounds workers, and custodians should contact their supervisors. We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when traveling. The safety and well-being of students, their families, and our employees are our top priorities. We will continue to monitor the impact this weather may have on our community to determine if further schedule changes or cancellations are needed. Please stay tuned to the Galena Park ISD webpage, Blackboard ParentLink, Facebook, Instagram, and/or X, and our media partners for the latest updates.

Spring Branch ISD

Based on guidance this morning from local authorities in anticipation of severe winter weather impacting the Greater Houston area, all SBISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. All facilities will remain closed. All athletics and after school programs and activities also are canceled for Monday. Guidance affirmed it is too soon to make a decision about reopening on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and guidance from area officials and will keep the community informed as this weather event unfolds. Please monitor the SBISD website, social media channels, email, callouts and text messages as well as local media for updates. Wishing all a safe weekend as this severe winter storm moves through our area.

Brazosport ISD

Due to the forecasted icy weather conditions, all Brazosport ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Monday. Additional details and the full message shared with our students, families, staff, and community are available at www.brazosportisd.net/weather.

Brazosport Independent School District is made up of 8 municipalities: Clute, Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Quintana, Richwood and Surfside Beach.

La Porte ISD

Due to the anticipation of widespread inclement weather, La Porte ISD will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. In addition to all schools and district offices being closed, all activities, events, and programs scheduled for Monday are canceled. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed through our usual communication channels. Please stay safe and take necessary precautions during the inclement weather.

Dayton ISD

Dayton Independent School District will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions. All after-school activities scheduled for this weekend and Monday are also canceled. Updates will continue to be shared through the Dayton ISD website and official communication channels.

Channelview ISD

After closely monitoring the weather forecast and assessing anticipated conditions, Channelview ISD will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather. This closure includes all after school activities happening on Monday. All events scheduled for TODAY, Friday, January 23 will continue as planned. A decision regarding classes on Tuesday, January 27 will be communicated by Monday, January 26.

Tarkington ISD

At noon today, parents and staff were notified that due to inclement weather conditions, Tarkington ISD schools will be closed on Monday, January 26. The letter sent to parents and staff is attached to this email. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions for Tuesday and will share updates through our official communication channel s no later than 8pm on Sunday. If you have any questions; please do not hesitate to contact us.

Willis ISD

Willis ISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, due to the pending winter storm.

All Willis ISD athletic events and practices scheduled for this weekend are canceled. In addition, the Saturday evening performance of Shrek Jr. at Willis High School has been canceled. Individuals who have purchased tickets for this performance will have the option to receive a refund or attend the Friday evening performance or the Saturday matinee. Additional details regarding ticket exchanges and refunds will be shared directly with ticket holders. Other fine arts events beginning at 4 PM or later on Saturday are also canceled. Stay tuned to our District's social media accounts, website, and local news stations for relevant updates. Stay safe and warm, Wildkats!

Needville ISD

Needville ISD will be closed Monday. Jan. 26, due to predicted inclement weather, and there will be no out-of-district travel for extracurricular activities.

Only if roads are clear and safe for travel, Needville High School may host a volunteer-only practice after 2 p.m. that day. Players will be notified if the practice is scheduled. Superintendent Dr. Paul Drake emphasized if the practice is held, any student who is unable to attend will not have the absence held against him or her. "Safety of our students is our top priority," Drake said. "We hope everyone can stay warm and safe throughout the cold temperatures."

Hempstead ISD

Due to expected winter weather conditions, all Hempstead ISD schools will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and this decision was made after careful monitoring of the latest weather conditions. All scheduled activities and events on Monday have also been canceled. We encourage families to stay safe and warm during this time. Please monitor district communication channels and hempsteadisd.org for updates for Tuesday’s schedule and additional information.

Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School

Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School (Houston) will be closed on Monday, January 26th due to inclement weather.