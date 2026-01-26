Houston-area school districts delayed, closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 after winter storm: List

The Brief Some Houston-area school districts are delaying or canceling class on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, due to the winter storm The latest list is below. The list will be updated as school districts send out information.



Some Houston-area school districts have announced they are delaying or canceling class for Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Here's the latest list:

Goodrich ISD

Goodrich ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

All campuses will begin classes two hours later than the normal start time. Bus routes will also run two hours later than their regular schedules.

Tarkington ISD

Tarkington ISD schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 27. No classes or after school activities will be held.

This decision was made due to a burst pipe causing a major water leak, which has disrupted water service to several district facilities. Our team has shut off the water in those areas as well as called in reinforcements and is actively assessing the situation while working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we make sure every building is prepared to receive students and staff. Thank you to our families as we work through this unexpected situation.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available through our usual communication channels. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support.