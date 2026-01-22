Houston winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county
HOUSTON - As Greater Houston preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.
Southeast Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county
Harris County
- Text "FREEZE" to 888777 to get winter weather updates from ReadyHarris.org
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
- For blind or hard of hearing residents, either text "Ready" to 281-609-9093 for accessible alerts, or click here to register
Fort Bend County
- Text "FBCAlert" to 888777
- Set up a community profile through Everbridge
- Download the FBC Emergency Management Mobile App (called "Fort Bend County HSEM TX," available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store)
- For blind or hard of hearing residents, either text "Ready" to 832-532-1223 for accessible alerts, or click here to register
Montgomery County
- Sign up for Alert MCTX through Smart911 to get alerts via cell phone calls, texts, and e-mails
- Public safety agencies use all known landline phone numbers and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers for emergency alerts
Galveston County
- Sign in to Notify Me for Galveston County and subscribe to "Weather Alerts" under "Alert Center"
Brazoria County
- Download the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management app for real-time alerts from the county
Waller County
- Register with CodeRED to get alerts from the Office of Emergency Management and the county sheriff's office
Chambers County
- Register for ChambersWarn to get alerts for emergency and community news across Chambers County
Liberty County
- Text "LIBERTYCOUNTY" to 91896 to sign up for the county's TextMyGov system. The system will send texts about county emergencies and storm warnings among other alerts
Wharton County
- Follow the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook
- Listen to KULP from Wharton County Radio Inc.
