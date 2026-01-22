Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
3
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Southern Liberty County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County

Houston winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county

By
Published  January 22, 2026 5:12pm CST
Houston Winter Storm 2026
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An arctic front will roll into Greater Houston on Saturday, bringing freezing temps and chances of freezing rain or sleet.
    • Multiple Houston-area counties have notification systems for emergencies.
    • Other alert systems are available based on colleges, school districts, and cities.

HOUSTON - As Greater Houston preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.

Southeast Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county

Harris County

Fort Bend County

  • Text "FBCAlert" to 888777
  • Set up a community profile through Everbridge
  • Download the FBC Emergency Management Mobile App (called "Fort Bend County HSEM TX," available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store)
  • For blind or hard of hearing residents, either text "Ready" to 832-532-1223 for accessible alerts, or click here to register

Montgomery County

  • Sign up for Alert MCTX through Smart911 to get alerts via cell phone calls, texts, and e-mails
  • Public safety agencies use all known landline phone numbers and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers for emergency alerts

Galveston County

Brazoria County

Waller County

  • Register with CodeRED to get alerts from the Office of Emergency Management and the county sheriff's office

Chambers County

Liberty County

  • Text "LIBERTYCOUNTY" to 91896 to sign up for the county's TextMyGov system. The system will send texts about county emergencies and storm warnings among other alerts

Wharton County

Dig deeper:

Other alert systems are available depending on your city, school district or the college/university you're attending. Click here for more.

Houston Winter Storm 2026Top StoriesHarris CountyFort Bend CountyMontgomery CountySevere WeatherGalveston CountyBrazoria CountyWaller CountyChambers CountyLiberty CountyWharton County