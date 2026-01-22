The Brief A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Houston area this weekend, signaling the potential for sleet or icing on roadways. Confidence is high that a powerful arctic front will move into the region Saturday, but the exact timing is still uncertain. Watch live forecast updates in the live player above.



A winter storm will bring freezing temperatures and the potential for icy conditions to Houston this weekend.

Here's the latest on the timing of the storm, the impacts and just how cold it could get.

Before the winter storm: Mild, showery weather

For today, Southeast Texas remains in a mild and humid pattern. Expect cloudy skies with periods of showers expected through tonight and into Friday as Gulf moisture stays in place ahead of the approaching arctic front.

Temperatures remain well above freezing through Friday, and while rainfall will not be constant, conditions stay damp at times leading up to the major pattern change.

Now is the time to prepare. Make sure you are taking steps to protect the 4 Ps: your plants, pets, pipes and people.

Timeline: Arctic blast arrives early Sunday

Confidence is high that a powerful arctic front will move into the region Saturday, bringing a rapid and significant drop in temperatures along with strong north winds.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect, signaling the potential for sleet or icing on roadways as colder air undercuts lingering moisture.

An Extreme Cold Advisory has also been issued, highlighting the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills behind the front.

The exact timing of when temperatures fall below freezing in the greater Houston area remains uncertain.

Temps will plunge for areas north of town closer to Huntsville and College Station early Saturday, then most likely Saturday afternoon for Houston itself.

Impacts: Ice threat and dangerous cold

The greatest concern is the overlap of moisture and freezing temperatures late Saturday into Sunday, which could lead to freezing rain or sleet, especially north of Houston.

Forecast guidance continues to differ on how quickly freezing air arrives, making confidence in precipitation type and coverage lower than we'd like as of Thursday morning's models.

Regardless of winter precipitation, very cold air is expected, with the coldest conditions anticipated Sunday night into Monday morning, when hard freezes and dangerous wind chills are most likely.

Lows could drop into the teens and low 20s with wind chills potentially in the 5-15 degree range.