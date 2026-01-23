The Brief The arctic blast arrives late Saturday into Sunday. The winter storm brings an ice risk and dangerously cold wind chills Sunday through Monday. Watch livestreaming coverage and the latest forecast in the video player above.



A winter storm will bring freezing temperatures and the potential for icy conditions to Houston this weekend.

Here's the latest on the timing of the storm, the impacts and just how cold it could get.

FOX 26 will bring you the latest updates on the winter storm, what you need to do to prepare and how local and state officials are getting ready. Watch in the live player above or on the free FOX Local app for your smart TV and phone.

Have weather questions? Click here to submit them to our meteorologists.

Before the winter storm

Today will hold on to mild and humid conditions across Southeast Texas with clouds, showers, and periods of rain ahead of the incoming arctic front. Showers will be scattered as Gulf moisture remains in place.

Highs will generally stay in the 60s. Heavier rain could arrive overnight tonight and storms are likely Saturday morning along the leading edge of colder air.

Timeline: Arctic blast arrives Saturday into Sunday

A strong Arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch and an Extreme Cold Watch for much of Southeast Texas, including the greater Houston area, highlighting the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and dangerously cold air as the front undercuts lingering moisture.

The exact timing of when temperatures fall below freezing still varies across computer models, but the coldest air and highest ice risk will arrive Saturday night, Sunday and Monday morning.

Temperatures will likely fall sharply late Saturday night and remain near freezing all day Sunday with a major concern for ice accumulation Sunday morning. Some light snow is possible midday followed by clearing and colder air.

Impacts: Ice threat and dangerous cold

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday, which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads and major airport delays and cancellations should be expected. Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.

Finally, wind chills are forecast to be dangerously low, potentially dropping into the single digits to teens on Sunday and early Monday. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected.

Have a way to get updates

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.