Houston winter storm: Warming centers open in Harris County. Jan. 24-25
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With the upcoming freezing weather, there may be several Houston residents who need a warm place to stay until temperatures start to warm up.
Here is a list of warming centers to be open at this time.
Warming centers open around Houston
Harris County Precinct 4
Bayland Community Center
6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
Opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday for 24 hours.
City of Houston
These centers will be open beginning at 8 a.m.
Acres Homes MSC: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
Denver Harbor MSC: 6402 Market St., 77007
Fifth Ward MSC: 4014 Market St., 77077
Fonde CC: 110 Sabine St. 77007
Kashmere MSC: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026
Magnolia MSC: 7037 Capitol St., 77011
Metropolitan MSC: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019
Moody MSC: 3725 Fulton St., 77009
Northeast MSC: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016
Southwest MSC: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074
Sunnyside MSC: 4410 Reed Rd., 77051
Third Ward MSC: 3611 Ennis St., 77004