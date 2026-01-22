Expand / Collapse search

Houston winter storm: Warming centers open in Harris County. Jan. 24-25

By
Published  January 22, 2026 1:40pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A powerful arctic cold front will move through over the weekend, causing a rapid and significant drop in temperatures along with strong north winds.
    • There may be several Houston-area residents who need a warm place to stay.
    • Here is a list of warming centers to be open around the Houston-area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With the upcoming freezing weather, there may be several Houston residents who need a warm place to stay until temperatures start to warm up.

Here is a list of warming centers to be open at this time.

Warming centers open around Houston

Harris County Precinct 4

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074

Opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday for 24 hours.

City of Houston

These centers will be open beginning at 8 a.m.

Acres Homes MSC: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

Denver Harbor MSC: 6402 Market St., 77007

Fifth Ward MSC: 4014 Market St., 77077

Fonde CC: 110 Sabine St. 77007

Kashmere MSC: 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026

Magnolia MSC: 7037 Capitol St., 77011

Metropolitan MSC: 1475 W. Gray St., 77019

Moody MSC: 3725 Fulton St., 77009

Northeast MSC: 9720 Spaulding St., 77016

Southwest MSC: 6400 High Star Dr., 77074

Sunnyside MSC: 4410 Reed Rd., 77051

Third Ward MSC: 3611 Ennis St., 77004

Winter WeatherHarris CountyTop Stories