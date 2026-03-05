Texas DPS announces major traffic crackdown for Spring Break
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase patrols across the state beginning this weekend as part of its annual spring break and St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign.
What we know:
Through March 17, the Texas Highway Patrol will focus on speeding, seat belt violations, impaired driving and other traffic offenses during what DPS officials describe as one of the busiest travel periods of the spring.
State officials are urging Texans to plan ahead if they intend to celebrate, particularly in popular spring break destinations and major metro areas where traffic volume typically increases during the holiday stretch.
2025 enforcement data
By the numbers:
Last year during the same enforcement period, state troopers issued more than 93,000 citations and warnings, according to DPS. That includes:
- More than 6,400 speeding violations
- 516 seat belt and child safety seat violations
- Nearly 2,500 citations for driving without insurance
- 552 felony and fugitive arrests.
What they're saying:
"These are heavy traffic times as people get out to celebrate, but safety must always come first," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a statement. "Our troopers will be highly visible across the state, focused on preventing impaired driving, speeding and other dangerous behaviors that put lives at risk."
Safety tips for Spring Break travelers in Texas
Big picture view:
The enforcement effort is part of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, a nationwide initiative that runs during high-crash periods. The program coordinates increased patrols on highways and interstates across the United States and Canada and collects enforcement data to raise awareness about traffic safety.
DPS is reminding drivers to avoid impaired driving, obey posted speed limits, wear seat belts and eliminate distractions behind the wheel.
What's next:
The increased patrols will continue statewide throughout the Spring Break campaign.
The Source: Information in this article ws provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).