Texas DPS announces major traffic crackdown for Spring Break

The Brief Texas DPS is launching a statewide enforcement surge targeting speeding, seat belt violations, and impaired driving through March 17. Troopers will be highly visible in major metro areas and popular spring break destinations to manage increased holiday traffic. The crackdown follows a massive 2025 effort that resulted in over 93,000 citations and more than 500 felony arrests.



The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase patrols across the state beginning this weekend as part of its annual spring break and St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign.

Texas Highway Patrol cracks down on Spring Break

What we know:

Through March 17, the Texas Highway Patrol will focus on speeding, seat belt violations, impaired driving and other traffic offenses during what DPS officials describe as one of the busiest travel periods of the spring.

State officials are urging Texans to plan ahead if they intend to celebrate, particularly in popular spring break destinations and major metro areas where traffic volume typically increases during the holiday stretch.

2025 enforcement data

By the numbers:

Last year during the same enforcement period, state troopers issued more than 93,000 citations and warnings, according to DPS. That includes:

More than 6,400 speeding violations

516 seat belt and child safety seat violations

Nearly 2,500 citations for driving without insurance

552 felony and fugitive arrests.

What they're saying:

"These are heavy traffic times as people get out to celebrate, but safety must always come first," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a statement. "Our troopers will be highly visible across the state, focused on preventing impaired driving, speeding and other dangerous behaviors that put lives at risk."

Safety tips for Spring Break travelers in Texas

Big picture view:

The enforcement effort is part of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, a nationwide initiative that runs during high-crash periods. The program coordinates increased patrols on highways and interstates across the United States and Canada and collects enforcement data to raise awareness about traffic safety.

DPS is reminding drivers to avoid impaired driving, obey posted speed limits, wear seat belts and eliminate distractions behind the wheel.

What's next:

The increased patrols will continue statewide throughout the Spring Break campaign.