Big changes for Texas SNAP recipients involving work requirements, what you can no longer buy

On April 1, Texas will become the first state to ban SNAP recipients from buying candy, gum, and sweetened soft drinks. Many more changes are underway for SNAP users, the most in recent memory.

SNAP requirements changing in Texas starting on April 1

What we know:

About 300,000 Harris County residents get SNAP benefits.

"It used to be if you are 55 and older, you were exempt from the work requirements. Now, those age requirements extend up to 64," said Carl Josehart, CEO, Alexander JFS. "We have people trying to newly renter the workforce in their late 50's, early 60's, who don't have the job skills they need for today's jobs."

Folks with children 14 or older are no longer exempt from work requirements.

SNAP recipients who aren't working must volunteer or participate in job training for at least 80 hours a month to receive benefits for more than three months in a 3-year period.

Keep in mind a lot of SNAP recipients work full-time, they don't earn enough to make ends meet.

"We want to make sure, there's a safety net, so those hard-working folks aren't being punished for not being able to provide for their children or provide food for their family," Josehart said.

Alexander JFS can provide food job skills training, counseling and more for SNAP recipients having issues.