Red Cross opens shelter in San Jacinto County after voluntary evacuation issued

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas - The San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management has announced a voluntary evacuation due to weather conditions.

According to the county, the evacuation applies to Camilla Twin Harbor and Cedar Valley. The water levels of the river are continuing to rise and pose "imminent danger".

A Red Cross shelter will be open at 121 Live Oak Street in Coldspring, Texas 77331 starting at 1 p.m.

San Jacinto County is under a Flood Warning until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.